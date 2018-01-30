Melbourne mum dies after writing emotional letter to son also battling cancer

A Melbourne mother-of-two who wrote a heartbreaking letter to her baby boy after they were both diagnosed with rare forms of cancer has died after a 10-month battle.

In March, Sara Chivers was told she had three aggressive brain tumours, nine years after she initially fought off the disease.

But just months after she underwent three rounds of chemotherapy, she and her husband Leigh were told their youngest son, Alfie, was also suffering from brain cancer.

When her own treatment failed, she turned her attention to preparing her young family for life after she was gone, penning a beautiful letter to her “proudest accomplishments”, Hugh, three, and Alfie, 21 months.

On Sunday morning, surrounded by family and friends in a Melbourne hospice room, Sara passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Her heartbroken sister, Stephanie Clark, shared the news of her death on Instagram and a GoFundMe page that has already raised more $169,000 to support her young family.

“I’ve known this day would come for quite some time now, the start of my life without my sis-tar, my role model, my best friend. But it certainly doesn’t take away the indescribable heart break,” she wrote.

“You were the strongest person I know, fighting right to the very end. The impact you’ve made on so many people around the world in your efforts to raise awareness about brain cancer is truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud."

Her adoring husband said she looked at peace in the hours after her death.

“When she did pass, after an hour or two she looked like she did on our wedding day,” Leigh told The New Daily.

“All her features really came out. She looked so young.”

The incredibly resilient mother made headlines around the world in November when she left some life lessons for her boys to live by.

“I won’t be around to see you grow up. It’s a hard thing to say and even harder to face,” she wrote.

“Heartbroken doesn’t come close to describing the pain I feel at not being in your lives in the future, but I would never change or forego the time we have spent together and the immense joy you have brought me. You are without a doubt my proudest accomplishments.”

“I can never emphasise enough the importance of good table manners. Remember to say please and thank you. Address your friends’ parents by Mrs, Ms or Mr unless told otherwise,” she added.

“Your Dad is the most admirable, courageous man I have ever known… He is an exceptional father and role model. Don’t let him doubt himself, or the wonderful job he will do shaping you into the men I dream of you growing up to be.

