Serving aces for charity at Aust Open

One in five Australians have no savings according to research conducted by the ANZ Bank which says it will serve up a charity donation at the Australian Open.

For every ace struck at Melbourne Park during the annual grand slam, ANZ will donate $10 to a range of charities focused on funding financial education schemes.

The pledge includes all courts, all standards and all players at the Australian Open including singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and juniors, ANZ's Fred Ohlsson said.

"Financial wellbeing has a profound impact on overall health and wellbeing and is imperative for Australians to participate more in their community," he added.

The funds will be split between The Smith Family, The Benevolent Society, Berry Street and Brotherhood of St Laurence charities and will total a minimum of $100,000.

ANZ is preparing to publish its latest financial wellbeing survey in April but has released some early results of the poll of more than 3500 people across Australia.

SURVEY RESULTS

* One in five respondents have no savings

* More than 2 million say they would need to borrow within a week if their income dropped

* Fewer than half (45 per cent) of respondents feel on top of their money

* 71 per cent don't always plan or budget their regular income

* Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) have less than six months of saved income.