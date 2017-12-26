Snappy surprise for Melbourne walkers who found 1m croc on front lawn

Two Melbourne walkers out for a Christmas Day stroll have had the fright of their lives after they stumbled upon a one-metre crocodile in a Heidelber Heights front yard.

Highly sceptical police, expecting to find a large lizard, arrived at the Waiora Road home shortly after 8.30pm on Christmas Night to find the crocodile sitting quietly on the footpath.

"Knowing this was a job for the experts, a reptile catcher was notified and successfully captured the saltwater crocodile," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

The reptile was successfully captured, but where it came from, or how it came to be the front yard of the closed business, remains a mystery to police.

The critter will remain with the carer until the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning can collect it.

Anyone missing a crocodile or with information on the owner of the crocodile is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.