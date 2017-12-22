Off-duty policeman injured as everyday heroes rush to stop alleged Melbourne driver

In the moments after a 4WD ploughed into unsuspecting pedestrians on one of Melbourne’s busiest streets, it was brave members of the public and an off-duty police officer who rushed to apprehend the driver.

Nineteen people were injured and four remain in a critical condition after the white SUV took off down Flinders Street on Thursday afternoon.

A witness by the name of David said he heard an engine rev behind him but by the time he turned around the car was already “ploughing through the rest of the pedestrians".

He was on the phone giving updates to emergency services when a group of pedestrians stormed the white Suzuki.

"Then there was probably about another six to eight people who immediately jumped at the car and started pulling the driver out of the car,” David told the ABC.

"I suppose all credit to the people of Melbourne, each person who was down there was probably about six to eight of them, there was probably about three to four people assisting to get them into the correct positions and make sure that they were OK.”

It was an off-duty police officer who arrested the 32-year-old suspect, drawing considerable praise from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“The off-duty arresting officer, a member of Victorian Police, who was prime in terms of detaining the alleged offender did suffer some injuries and is receiving hospital treatment,” he said.

“I think we would be right to single him out for special praise for the way in which he instinctively came to the aid of others in the protection of public order and potentially avoiding the so much other carnage.

"At a time of the year when so many families are celebrating the end to the year, doing their Christmas shopping, making plans for what ought to be a festive season, we have seen a horrific act, an evil act, an act of cowardice, perpetrated against innocent bystanders."