Violent nightclub attack lands Melbourne twins in double trouble

A Melbourne magistrate has dubbed thuggish twin brothers "Tweedledee and Tweedledum" for their history of drunken violence.

Violent Prahran nightclub attack lands Spiteri twins in double trouble

The court was on Monday told how a drunken bashing at the hands of identical twins Joel and Kyle Spiteri left their victim a broken man.

In his victim impact statement, the 23-year-old victim said his confidence in his work-life and his mental health have all suffered as a result.

The young man was set upon by the Spiteri twins outside a Prahran nightclub. The pair were drunk and had been looking for a fight.

Kyle Spiteri delivered the punch that broke the victim's nose. His brother Joel rushed in to deliver a barrage of blows of his own.

After being dragged away, the brothers then launched a second attack.

The victim was punched and kicked in the middle of Commercial Road.

Joel and Kyle were dubbed "Tweedledee and Tweedledum" for their uncanny ability to find trouble together.

One-time Muay Thai Fighter Joel Spiteri had been sentenced to two suspended jail terms and Kyle had breached a community corrections order.

The twins' lawyer argued the pair should avoid jail partly due to anxiety over their parent's divorce and bullying at school.

Despite this, Kyle Spiteri will serve five months in prison, and Joel will be behind bars for six months.

In addition, the pair have been banned from going to pubs, bars and nightclubs for two years.