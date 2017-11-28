News

Driver whose truck got jammed under bridge says he 'forgot' it was there

7News Melbourne /

The "distracted" driver of a removals truck that hit a rail bridge in Melbourne says he forgot it was there.

Driver who crashed into bridge ‘forgot it was there’

Driver who crashed into bridge 'forgot it was there'

The truck became stuck under the Newmarket Overpass in Flemington on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck became stuck under the Newmarket Overpass in Flemington on Tuesday afternoon.


"Wasn't paying attention, was in a bit of a rush and forgot there was a bridge there, I guess," the truck driver said.

"Wasn't paying attention," driver Chayse Manu admitted. Source: 7 News

Crews work to free the truck.


Parts of Racecourse Road were closed while the jammed truck was removed.

Parts of Racecourse Road were closed while the jammed truck was removed.

