Driver whose truck got jammed under bridge says he 'forgot' it was there

The "distracted" driver of a removals truck that hit a rail bridge in Melbourne says he forgot it was there.
The truck became stuck under the Newmarket Overpass in Flemington on Tuesday afternoon.
"Wasn't paying attention, was in a bit of a rush and forgot there was a bridge there, I guess," the truck driver said.
- Family of toddler killed in hit-and-run attack alleged driver outside court
- State coroner investigating how mother 'took 800 laxatives a day'
- 'What kind of human sinks this low?': Burke slammed for Asperger's excuse
Parts of Racecourse Road were closed while the jammed truck was removed.