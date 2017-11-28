Driver whose truck got jammed under bridge says he 'forgot' it was there

The "distracted" driver of a removals truck that hit a rail bridge in Melbourne says he forgot it was there.

The truck became stuck under the Newmarket Overpass in Flemington on Tuesday afternoon.

"Wasn't paying attention, was in a bit of a rush and forgot there was a bridge there, I guess," the truck driver said.

Parts of Racecourse Road were closed while the jammed truck was removed.