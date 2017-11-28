Officer thrown five metres into air when motorbike hit her

A Victoria Police officer, who was thrown five metres in the air by a motorcyclist avoiding a booze bus, has vowed to return to work stronger than ever.

Officer thrown five metres into air after motorcycle crash

Constable Penny Ly said she didn’t think “anyone would do something like that” after the motorcyclist hit her and left her for dead on Saturday morning.

CCTV footage captured on City Link cameras captured the moments before the crash.

Constable Ly tried to direct the rider to the booze bus, but fitted with stolen plates, the motorbike was never going to stop.

He swerved out from behind a car, quickly accelerated and hit the highway patrol officer.

“All I saw was just headlights and yeah, he just went straight at me,” she said.

Constable Ly’s fellow officers gave chase to the rider who they pursued through Clayton and Wheelers Hill for several kilometres before they had to terminate their pursuit as they entered a residential zone.

Despite being flung metres into the air, Constable Ly only suffered swelling and bruising. Doctors believe her ballistic vest took the brunt of the impact and saved her from serious internal injuries.

Detective Senior Constable Daniel Cove said it’s “shocking” someone would run over a police officer as a means of escape.

Even though she was only being a member of the police for four years, Constable Ly said the incident won’t stop her from doing what she loves.

“It can only make me stronger,” she said.

The motorbike, a black 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, was last seen on Lum Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers.