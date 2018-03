A Victorian man who allegedly stole shoes over a six-year period has finally been caught.

Shoe thief eventually caught after six years

Police say they found sneakers and boots piled up in a 43-year-old man’s home.

They will allege he took boots from front doors in Watsonia North, Doreen, Mernda and Craigieburn.

Anyone who thinks their shoes were stolen should contact police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.