News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

Young gardener dies after bee swarm attack

7News Melbourne /

A freak attack by a swarm of bees has claimed the life of a gardener in Victoria's west.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Steven Tingate, a gardener who moved to the western district town of Dunkeld from Ballarat a year ago.

He worked for an agricultural company that runs the Royal Mail Hotel in town and was with a number of colleagues in a market garden on Wednesday morning when he was stung multiple times by a swarm of bees.

The victim was 27-year-old Steven Tingate. Source: 7 News

His colleagues attempted to revive him at the property on Macarthur Street and an ambulance was called, but Mr Tingate was unable to be saved.

The Dunkeld community was reeling at the news of the 27-year-old's shock death.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene but Mr Tingate could not be saved. Source: 7 News

Sgt Kelly McNaughton said Dunkeld was a tight-knit community. Source: 7 News

"Absolutely devastated this local community, we are a tight-knit community here in Dunkeld," Victoria Police Sgt Kelly McNaughton said.

A restaurant in town has decided to close its doors on Wednesday evening as a mark of respect for the family and friends of Mr Tingate.

Businesses closed in a mark of respect. Source: 7 News

Back To Top