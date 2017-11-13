News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged over bashing Rebels bikie in jail

Three years' jail for Melbourne thief who stole Mercedes with baby inside

Rick Goodman
AAP /

An "audacious" Melbourne car thief who stole a mother's Mercedes-Benz while her baby was asleep inside has been jailed for more than three years.

Jail for Vic thief who stole car with baby (clone 1510538923)

Jail for Vic thief who stole car with baby (clone 1510538923)

Gurkan Yildrim, 25, was on bail and in the grip of an ice addiction when he stole the SUV at Coburg in November 2016, unaware a six-month-old girl was in the back seat.

The mother, who had left the engine running and was chatting to parents at a school pick-up area, watched in horror as Yildrim sped off with her baby.

A friend of the child's mother jumped onto the bonnet to try and stop the car being driven away. Source: 7 News

"At the scene was the distressed mother... wailing as the car left," Victorian County Court Judge Michael Tinney said in his sentence on Monday.

"But it was the cargo that prompted her distress. Her baby was gone."

Judge Tinney sentenced Yildrim to three years and five months in prison for the "audacious" theft, conduct endangering life and other offences, to which he has previously pleaded guilty.

Baby Amira was in the back seat of the car and remained uninjured in the ordeal. Source: 7 News

A friend of the mother hurled herself on to the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop Yildrim getting away, but he crashed into another car, throwing the woman off.

"The brave friend threw herself up on the bonnet, so desperate was the situation in her eyes," Judge Tinney said.

"This was absolute pandemonium.

"What a horrific event for the mother and the woman on the bonnet. They had no idea what would become of the child."

Amira's injured mother was seen running behind the car. Picture: 7 News

But once Yildrim realised there was a baby in the car, he abandoned it.

He stopped the car in a nearby alleyway and told a passer-by there was a baby inside.

He also went to a phone booth and called emergency services, giving the location of the stolen car.

Yildrim was ordered to serve at least two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Back To Top