Stolen Melbourne puppy reunited with owners

Yahoo7 News /

Relieved pet owners have been reunited with their 15-month-old puppy who was stolen during a terrifying burglary in Melbourne.

Melbourne puppy reunited with owners

Melbourne puppy reunited with owners

Ada, a blue staffy, was taken from Gabrielle Sparnon’s house in Sunbury.

Thieves used Ms Sparnon’s father’s Holden Commodore as a getaway car and rammed hers.

The owners are glad to have Ada back. Source: 7 News

Despite having the car stolen, Ms Sparnon said all she wanted was to be reunited Ada.

“We were so upset and angry, but we just wanted the dog back,” she said.

“We didn’t worry about the car or anything like that, so we’re just grateful for that.”

Thieves rammed this car. Source: 7 News

Three men have been arrested and charged over the robbery.

They will face court at a later date.

Ada seems happy to be back home. Source: 7 News

