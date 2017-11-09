'It's like they're playing a video game': Witnesses, cops describe horrific gang rampage that left Melb motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist who caught fire after being mowed down and dragged 80 metres by thieves in a stolen car has died in hospital.

Melbourne gang's suburban rampage that left motorcyclist dead

Police are now hunting four young men over the deadly hit-and-run and a string of other violent crimes in Melbourne’s east.

The motorcyclist had just finished work and was close to home when he was run down at an intersection.

Recalling the horrific scene, witness Nik Daniltchenko said: "I heard screaming, help, help, hit and run."

"The motorbike was on fire, the driver was on fire,” he told 7 News.

The 33-year-old sheet metal worker, Keith Stevens, was dragged under the car for 80 metres.

The friction of his bike on the road caused it to catch fire, leaving the rider with burns to 50 per cent of his body.

He died in the Alfred Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday evening his family released a statement through Victoria Police.

"Keith was a loving father, partner and son," it reads.

"Born in Scotland, he called Australia home. His death is being felt by the lives he touched around the world.

"Keith was our gentle giant and he leaves behind shocked friends and family.

We would like to thank the caring people who tried to help Keith and Victoria Police for all of their support."

Mr Daniltchenko said at the scene people emptied buckets of water onto the motorbike and the victim.

"It was quite upsetting to watch," he said.

But the four young men in the BMW were just getting started.

They sped away from the scene on Glenburnie Road and Orient Avenue around 4.15pm before dumping the car on Eastlink at Scoresby.

At 4.30 they terrorised residents along Haideh Place and stole another car.

That car was found burnt out on Brundrett Road in Narre Warren North at 1am.

Vision shows them dumping the Toyota Camry, torching it and then making their escape in another car.

Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor police are appealing to the public to keep watch for the gang.

“At this stage, we believe that they're hidden somewhere in Melbourne and we need the information from the public about where they may be,” he said.

The stolen Camry belonged to Kerryn and John.

Security cameras caught the four men approaching their home.

With the couple's daughter Sarah alone inside, the gang ripped open the front door, ran through the home and the stole car keys.

Moments later the white Camry disappeared up the road.

“I was out the back working and then my wife came in and she just screamed at me to get inside and you sort of came in and saw the door open,” John said.

“My first thought was somebody’s in the house… so I sort of grabbed something and raced in to see if Sarah was ok.”

At the other end of the street the gang jumped Michael Chen's fence and threatened him.

“He was yelling at me he was telling me to come outside and fight him,” Mr Chen said.

He stayed inside so the crooks turned their attention to his neighbour Sue who was home with her daughter.

“Because I was just holding that door and he was screaming and kicking trying it break it down and I was screaming back I was like, ‘Get out of my house! Get out of my house!”

Sue was left with bruising on her hands from the force of the door being kicked while her husband Gary summed up her actions perfectly.

“Her motherly instinct I think came on and she just wanted to protect her kids and the house and I think any mum will do things to safeguard your family,” he said.

While it was a brave and admirable stand, police say parents like Sue and Gary should not have to face such horror.

“It's like they're playing ah a video game,” Det Insp McGregor said about the wanted men.

“And unfortunately this is a real life game.

“And what happens is people get hurt and what happens is people go to jail and that's going to be the result of this"

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.