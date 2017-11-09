News

'I wanted to punch them': Little girl hits out at thieves who stole her puppy

Yahoo7 News /

A four-year-old Melbourne girl whose puppy was taken from her has hit out at the burglars after being reunited with her best friend.

Sasha, a Labrador Dalmatian cross, was stolen from Maia Sardi's Croydon Hills home three days ago.

Her parents went public, appealing for Sasha’s return, and found the dog in their backyard on Thursday morning.

“I thought, it can’t be,” Maia’s mum Elena said.

Sasha was found in the family's backyard on Thursday morning. Source: 7 News

Maia was very angry with the thieves for taking her dog. Source: 7 News

“I ran outside and start screaming, ‘Sasha, Sasha,’ and she came running.”

Ms Sardi's partner Ryan Hood said he likes to think whoever took Sasha developed a conscience.

“Maybe they got scared,” he said.

“Either way, we’re just happy to have her back.”

The puppy is fine according to the vet. Source: 7 News

But Maia has hit out at her puppy’s captors, upset they took her dog away.

“I wanted to punch them,” the little girl said.

After being reunited, and enjoying some playtime together, Sasha was taken to the vet.

Sasha has been returned. Photo: 7 News

She was kept in for the day to monitor her breathing.

Dr Shelley Matheson said the dog is fine and, “fortunately back where she belongs”.

The puppy vanished from the Croydon Hills house on Monday at 11.30am. Picture: Victoria Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

