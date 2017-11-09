Nurse out jogging bashed at random by thug who 'scratched at her eyes'

A nurse has been viciously bashed and had her eyes scratched at as she jogged through a park in Melbourne.

Claire Derrick, 51, was left with a broken nose and serious facial injuries after the random and frightening attack in Burwood.

It happened while she was jogging along Gardiner's Creek Trail late on Sunday afternoon, when she passed a man walking in the opposite direction.

He turned around and chased her, tackling her to the ground then repeatedly punching and scratching her face, targeting her eyes.

Fortunately, a couple nearby saw the attack and came to Claire's aid, chasing the man away and, she believes, most likely saving her life.

"My thought was he just wanted to bash me, he didn't want anything else, he didn't ask for anything," Claire said.

"He just wanted to hurt someone.

"It was just so violent and random that the next person he gets may not be as lucky as me."

Police want to speak to a man of southern European appearance, aged between 25 and 35, who is approximately 188cm tall.

He has short black hair and is described as having a muscular build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online.