Woman hands herself in over Melbourne hit and run of 13yo girl

Victoria Police have arrested a woman in relation to a hit-and-run collision that left a 13-year-old girl in a critical condition in hospital.

Woman arrested over Melbourne hit and run

It’s alleged a BMW sedan struck a 13-year-old girl, who was riding her bicycle at the corner of Bell and Sussex streets, just after 8pm on November 5.

"We can confirm a 41-year-old Sunshine North woman handed herself in to police at the office of her legal representative in Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"She is currently assisting investigators with their enquiries."

The teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Investigators seized a damaged grey BMW from a home in Braybrook earlier this week.