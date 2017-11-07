WATCH: Car slammed in sideswipe hit-and-run

A sideswipe hit-and-run in Melbourne’s northern suburbs was caught on dashcam, with the driver’s hasty escape seen in clear view.

Car slammed in sideswipe hit-and-run on Melbourne's Lygon St

Footage posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia shows one car driving down Lygon Street in Brunswick East shortly after dark on Tuesday evening.

The driver and passenger are in conversation as they approach the intersection of Victoria Street with the traffic lights changing orange.

“Like lunacy,” one of the men says as the car starts to turn right.

The conversation and the turn are then interrupted by a loud thud of metal on metal as a white Holden Commodore comes screaming past them on the wrong side of the street.

A bumper bar is sent rolling on the roadway as the driver pulls over to the footpath.

"Turning right off Lygon St onto Victoria St, this is a 40 zone,” read the post on Facebook from Liam.

“Old mate with no plates failed to stop, then cut through a servo to get away, grade A d******* (cops have the footage)."

Victoria Police have been contacted for comment.