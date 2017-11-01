Man on the run after Melbourne resident charged with shooting home invaders

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and critically wounding an intruder who broke into his home in Melbourne’s west.

Melbourne resident charged after shooting intruder who broke into his home

Four people forced their way into a Hackett Court home and confronted three people inside on October 18, about 3.20am.

One of the occupants was assaulted and in retaliation fought back.

“The occupant or the homeowner has then, we allege, fired a shot back at these people and as a result a male received a serious injury,” Detective Acting Sergeant Paul Jones said.

The alleged shooter, 37, has been charged and remanded in custody and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on January 17.

A 34-year-old man from Sunshine West and a 31-year-old female from Kings Park have been charged with intentionally cause serious injury, home invasion, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

The 34-year old man is due to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

One of the four intruders is still on the run. The man who suffered a gunshot wound is in a life-threatening condition in hospital while two of his alleged accomplices are in custody.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Thomas, 35, who is known to be around the Deer Park and Sunshine areas.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.