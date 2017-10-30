News

How to adjust your car's side mirrors to avoid blind spots

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News

Motorists might be surprised to learn they may have been driving with their mirrors positioned the wrong way.

It is the first thing learner drivers are taught to do before they turn on the ignition, but it's also something many experienced motorists often forget after years behind the wheel.

Once motorists pass their driving test, often those early lessons become a forgotten memory, and they could be driving around unknowingly prone to blind spots.

You should be able to just see the rear door handle in the bottom corner of the side mirrors. Picture: AAP

VicRoads advises drivers adjust side mirrors so they just catch a view of the edge of their car.

"As a guide, you should be able to just see the rear door handle in the bottom corner of the side mirrors," the Victorian road authority said in a statement.

"When adjusted correctly there will be an overlap between the view from your rear and side mirrors."

Mirrors should be adjusted so they just catch a view of the edge of your car. Picture: VicRoads

Adjusting side mirrors correctly like this can give drivers the best view of passing cyclists. Picture: Getty

If set up properly, the side mirrors will allow the driver to see more of the road behind them, and provide a reference point to the edge of their own car.

In the below example the mirror is angled too far away from the car, where a lot of the road is visible.

This motorist has nothing to indicate their position in relation to what’s behind them, creating a blind spot so a nearby motorist, cyclist or pedestrian might not be visible.

The mirror is angled too far away from the vehicle, showing too much of the road and enlarging the blind spot. Picture: Getty

"However, regardless of how well you set up your mirrors, there will be blind spots and you must remember to do a head check," VicRoads added.

As a rule of thumb, VicRoads reminded motorists to check their driver’s seat and front and side mirrors, then adjust accordingly, before driving off.

