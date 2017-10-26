One woman charged, two men in custody over man found in shallow Tyabb grave

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder after Jade Goodwin was found dead on an abandoned farm on Sunday.

Three arrested over man found in shallow grave on abandoned farm

Two other men are still in custody and are assisting police with their inquiries, Victoria Police has confirmed.

The body of 39-year-old father Jade Goodwin, from Hastings, was found buried behind a shed on a derelict property at Tyabb, south of Melbourne on Sunday night.

Police have spent three days at the property and were back overnight to gather more evidence.

Mr Goodwin had been missing for 10 days and it’s thought his body may have been dumped at the property only hours before it was discovered.

Relatives say Mr Goodwin had fallen in with the wrong crowd and some months ago he reportedly had his fingers chopped off with a machete over a debt he owed.

The woman will face an out of sessions hearing in Melbourne late on Thursday evening.