Man in his 80s charged over alleged sex assault on Melbourne train

Yahoo7

An elderly man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman on a morning Melbourne train trip.

The 85-year-old Hughesdale man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, aged in her 50s, who was travelling to the city from Cranbourne last Wednesday between 9.05am and 9.25am.

An elderly man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman on a morning Melbourne train. Photo: AAP, file

On Thursday, police released images of a man they wished to speak to about the assault.

Following the incident, he got off the train at Richmond station and caught another city loop train.

On Thursday he was charged with sexual assault and has been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 8.

