An already disabled man undergoing rehabilitation might now never work again after he was mowed down by a hoon driver.

Disabled man mowed down by hoon driver in hit-run attack

The 54-year-old remains in a Melbourne hospital after the incident, while the callous person who left him for dead is still on the run.

Phil Handby has already spent more than his fair share of time in hospital after a workplace accident left him disabled.

He also underwent knee surgery in September, but the latest blow has seen him knocked down by an out-of-control driver while he was out walking as part of his rehab.

"Feeling pretty broken really, fairly depressed and shocked that this actually happened," Mr Handby told 7 News.

He was walking when he spotted a car performing burnouts dangerously close to children playing on a nearby footpath.

He attempted to flag the driver down, but instead of slowing down the driver sped towards him.

"I've taken one step, he's just completely given it full throttle, my right leg got pulled under the right wheel of the car," Mr Handby said.

"I was lucky enough to stop my head hitting the ground, because the police said in the ambulance if my head hit the ground I would have died."

It is now unclear if Mr Handby will ever be able to return to work.

Doctors are still unsure of how to treat his back and leg, because his new knee crumbled under the wheel of the car.

Quick-thinking witnesses managed to jot down the hoon's number plate but police say they are no closer to finding the driver.

"I don't wish anything bad upon him, but there's always accountability to doing heinous crimes," Mr Handby said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.