Man stabbed by gang who wanted his mobile phone

A Melbourne man has been stabbed outside his house by a gang trying to steal his phone.

Daniel Ferry, 34, was woken by strange noises outside his Mitcham home at about 2.15am Monday.

He came out to investigate using his mobile phone as a torch and was confronted by a group of dark skinned men of African appearance next to a dark vehicle.

They tried to steal the phone and when the victim began to flee he was chased and stabbed multiple times in his legs ending up here in his neighbour’s driveway in a pool of blood.

His terrified wife drove him to Box Hill Hospital where he has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition with six stab wounds.

Police say it was a random attack.

Acting Sergeant Detective Jason Stewart said Mr Ferry was unaware he was being stabbed.

“He was running away at the time,” he said.

“He did say he’d fallen over a couple of times but got back to his feet. It’s not until he’s gotten back to his house that he’s realised, ‘I’m bleeding, and I’m in trouble’.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.