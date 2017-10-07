‘Trapped for over an hour’: Racegoers stuck as Melbourne train network crashes

Melbourne’s train network has crashed on a big day for racegoers heading out to Flemington Racecourse.

The network crashed as commuters began heading to the racecourse for The Turnbull Stakes – the feature event on a nine-race card on Saturday.

But just minutes before the additional services were scheduled to start operating, the train network crashed between Flinders Street and Richmond due to a “signalling issue”.

Buses have replaced trains between Caufield and Darling. Services on the Glen Waverely Line have been suspended.

“Some services may be held,” a Metro Trains tweet read.

“Buses will replace trains Parliament — Camberwell due to a signalling issue.”

“Trying to get to the races has never been so difficult #ridiculous, ” one person posted to Twitter.

“Waiting 4 replacement bus. Lady in wheelchair waited over an hour for an accessible bus. Turns up full!” another wrote.

The Group 1 race will see the highly anticipated debut of champion mare Winx as the horse aims to extend its winning streak to 21.