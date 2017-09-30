News

Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Richmond Tigers tragic leaves family holiday in Europe to fly home for AFL Grand Final

Tony Gwinnett might just be the biggest Richmond Tigers tragic you'll ever hear of but he doesn't see it like that.

The Tigers fan left in the middle of his family holiday in Italy - where his wife and two children remain - to fly home just to watch the AFL Grand Final.

If Richmond Tigers win a flag on Saturday, it will be the first flag for the team since 1980.

Tony Gwinnett flew to Adelaide with his son in early September for a Tigers game. Source: Facebook

It has cost Mr Gwinnett $2300 on return flights, and he is planning to meet his family in Geneva the following week.

He said he isn't the craziest Tigers fan in history.

“All Tigers fans are crazy,” he told news.com.au.

“The only crazy thing was agreeing at the end of last year to a holiday in Europe in September."

Mr Gwinnett left his family holiday to make the game. Source: Facebook

Mr Gwinnett said his wife Cheryl was the one that suggested he fly home to make it to the game.

He says he hasn't thought about a loss for his beloved team since they made the Grand Final.

“I believe in them and I think they can beat Adelaide. They have been playing some great footy for a few weeks, with some big margins ... and Dusty (Dustin Martin) just gets better and better each week," he said.

Mrs Gwinnett told the Daily Mail she knows he needs to make the game.

Cheryl Gwinnett said she knows it's an important game. Source: Facebook

"Obviously I prefer him here with us but I just know how devastated he'd be if after all these years the Tigers won a premiership and he wasn't there," she said.

"He's so passionate about the Tigers, goes every week he can, goes interstate once a season."

Mr Gwinnett said he has planned to fly back late on Sunday in case they win.

He'll be in for a big night, he added.

