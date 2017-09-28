'Manipulative, evil monster': Jail for killer who murdered school mate for $13,000

A Victorian man who murdered his friend for $13,000 has been sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in jail.

Jail for killer who murdered school mate for $13,000

Christopher Lavery got away with the brutal crime for almost a decade before being caught, to the relief of James Russouw’s family.

Russouw’s tearful mother Lorna described her son’s killer as a “cold blooded, manipulative, evil monster”.

Lavery stabbed his friend in an execution-style killing in March 2008.

He then set Mr Russouw on fire, burning his body beyond recognition.

Lavery had lured his friend to his death under the guise of selling him cannabis at East Burwood Reserve.

Instead, the then 21-year-old murdered his high school friend and stole $13,000 from him.

Lavery then attended Mr Russouw’s funeral, hiding right under the nose of detectives.

His murder remained unsolved for almost a decade until a $1million reward was offered and a friend recognised Lavery on CCTV.

The killer’s alibi then crashed and his carelessness became his undoing.

He left a palm print on the bottle he’d filled with accelerant and years later that evidence connected him directly to the murder.