Grandmother's terror as gunman opens fire on bedroom

The woman, who is afraid to be identified, said she has no idea who is behind the attack on Tuesday night but police believe the shooting in Cranbourne North, in Melbourne’s southeast, was targeted.

Lucky to be alive, the grandmother’s room was peppered with bullets while she was sleeping next to her partner.

“A hundred thoughts just went through my head and I thought, ‘who’s out there?’ basically,” she said.

“I actually thought my partner had been shot.

“I’ve jumped out of bed, and rolled on to the floor thinking, ‘my God, somebody is still out there’.”

One bullet shattered a mirror while the other lodged in the ceiling.

Seven people, including a seven-week-old baby, were home at the time.

Acting Detective Sergeant Chris O’Brien said “it’s very concerning” that someone shot at the house in a residential area.

“You never know where they’re going to end up,” he said.

“The potential for somebody to be killed or seriously injured was very high.”

Act Det Sgt O’Brien confirmed more than two shots “impacted the house” through a window into the bedroom.

The family say they don’t know why someone would put their lives in danger but it’s believed the attack was targeted.

Police believe the person responsible for the shooting drove about halfway up the street before getting out of the car and approaching the house on foot.

The hunt is now on for the gunman.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.