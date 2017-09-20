Mum fights for life in coma struck down by flu, yet to meet newborn son

A young Victorian mother is fighting for her life after being struck down by the flu, unaware she has a newborn son.

Baby boy born early as deadly flu has young mum fighting for life in coma

Sarah Hawthorn’s baby boy was delivered six weeks early to increase her chances of survival after she was rushed to the Alfred Hospital Victoria in a critical condition.

The 33-year-old Cobram woman was placed in an induced coma where doctors later confirmed she had contracted Influenza A, pneumonia amongst other medical complications.

“At present she is fully machine supported and literally fighting for her life,” her sister-in-law Rachael Holt stated.

Now her husband, Rob, and their healthy son, who has been nicknamed 'Bomber Hawk', can only wait for Sarah to wake up so she can give him a name.

Ms Holt said it was “incomprehensible” how the healthy mother went from preparing for a baby shower to being placed on life support.

“She took every vitamin under the sun and did everything by the book during her pregnancy,” she stated.

“Her baby boy … has never had the chance to lay with his mum, snuggle into her chest or hear her infectious laugh."

Ms Holt has now started up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of both a newborn child and a mother fighting for life.

“As you can imagine the cost of living 270 kilometres away from home, maintaining a bedside vigil by your wife in ICU and also caring for a newborn is quickly taking its toll,” Ms Holt wrote.

Earlier this week, an eight-year-old Melbourne girl lost her battle with the flu, leaving her family heartbroken.

Her father Christian Brealey said his "beautiful princess" Rosie Anderson died just hours after she took a turn for the worse.

“Words cannot describe the depths of our grief," he said.

"We want to thank our friends and family and the broader community for all the messages of love and compassion. We are so grateful for your support.

“We urge everyone to get their kids immunised against the flu and ask only that our privacy is respected and our family given time and space to grieve.”