fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Victorian Premier accused of spending $280k of taxpayers’ money on Facebook likes

Yahoo7 News /

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is the most “liked” politician in Australia but he's now been accused of buying that social media popularity.

The Herald Sun said the Labor leader has spent $281,469 worth of taxpayers’ money to boost his Facebook following.

With 387,000 followers, Premier Andrews this year overtook Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as Australia's most popular politician on Facebook.

Critics have now labelled him as “vain” for allegedly spending the public’s money to sponsor Facebook posts so they are seen by a wider audience.

Premier Daniel Andrews is accused of spending nearly $300k on boosting social media posts. Source: AAP

He's accused of spending nearly $1000 on one post enticing Victorians to like his page if they support his "plan to introduce medicinal cannabis".

The ads are designed to appeal to Facebook followers based on their age and geography, but State Greens leader Greg Barber said using the taxpayers moneys to make them like him was “the ultimate insult”.

“They made a big deal of their ban on taxpayer-funded political advertising, but then they left themselves a sneaky loophole so the Premier can spend as much as he wants through his Facebook account. Typical dodgy Labor.”

The ads are designed to appeal to Facebook followers based on their age and geography. Source: Facebook

In response to the claims, the premier’s office pointed out that they had saved more than $20 million in TV ads since coming into office in 2014.

A government spokeswoman said their office had slashed taxpayer-funded advertising compared to a previous Liberal government that spent millions advertising non-existent buiding projects.

“Most Victorians use Facebook to access information, any government ignoring that is completely out of touch.”

