News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

The Adelaide schoolboy who has already survived three heart attacks

7News Melbourne /

Adelaide boy Ollie Hopkins has been through a lot in his eleven years.

The schoolboy who has already survived three heart attacks

The schoolboy who has already survived three heart attacks

He almost died on a family holiday to Falls Creek but was revived by his father Peter, who performed CPR until help arrived.

Ollie, right, and family were on a holiday at Falls Creek when he nearly died. Source: 7 News

He has now been reunited with the medical team who saved his life.

"How do you thank them?", Ollie's father told 7 News.

"You can't - there's nothing you can do."

"How can you thank them?", Ollie's dad asks of the paramedics who tended to his son. Source: 7 News

Ollie gets to meet some of the people who treated him. Source: 7 News

Ollie survived three cardiac arrests during the Falls Creek trip in July.

"He was on his front, curled up a little bit, and that's when I realised he wasn't breathing," Ollie's father said.

The family's call for help was put through to 000 operator Naomi Watson, who talked parents Kylie and Peter through CPR for 30 minutes until help arrived.

Naomi Watson was the 000 operator who took the frantic call from Ollie's parents. Source: 7 News

"They were so good, they listened to every instruction I gave them," Ms Watson said.

As soon as the paramedics arrived, they were able to restart Ollie's heart with a defibrillator.

Ollie was stable by the time he arrived at hospital. Source: 7 News

Thanks to early intervention, Ollie was stable by the time he arrived at hospital.

He had been passed down four flights and then caried across icy mountain terrain in an oversnow vehicle.

He's since had a pacemaker fitted and has made a remarkable recovery.

Ollie has since made a remarkable recovery. Source: 7 News

The operator who helped the family through the most difficult night of their lives had a special delivery of Lego for the young patient - and a message for his parents.

"I hope they're very proud of what they achieved because they helped save their son's life."

Back To Top