The Adelaide schoolboy who has already survived three heart attacks

Adelaide boy Ollie Hopkins has been through a lot in his eleven years.

The schoolboy who has already survived three heart attacks

He almost died on a family holiday to Falls Creek but was revived by his father Peter, who performed CPR until help arrived.

He has now been reunited with the medical team who saved his life.

"How do you thank them?", Ollie's father told 7 News.

"You can't - there's nothing you can do."

Ollie survived three cardiac arrests during the Falls Creek trip in July.

"He was on his front, curled up a little bit, and that's when I realised he wasn't breathing," Ollie's father said.

The family's call for help was put through to 000 operator Naomi Watson, who talked parents Kylie and Peter through CPR for 30 minutes until help arrived.

"They were so good, they listened to every instruction I gave them," Ms Watson said.

As soon as the paramedics arrived, they were able to restart Ollie's heart with a defibrillator.

Thanks to early intervention, Ollie was stable by the time he arrived at hospital.

He had been passed down four flights and then caried across icy mountain terrain in an oversnow vehicle.

He's since had a pacemaker fitted and has made a remarkable recovery.

The operator who helped the family through the most difficult night of their lives had a special delivery of Lego for the young patient - and a message for his parents.

"I hope they're very proud of what they achieved because they helped save their son's life."