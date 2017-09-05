CCTV shows shocking final moments before fatal drive-by shooting

A grieving mother has had to leave a Melbourne courtroom, unable to watch shocking video of her son's final moments before he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

CCTV footage shows final moments before drive by shooting

Nathan Knight's killer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter as it was revealed how the standover man hunted down his victim.

As graphic CCTV footage of the shooting was played to the court, Knight's mother walked out, while the killer's mother sobbed into her hands.

A single shot from a moving car ended Knight's life.

The man who pulled the trigger was Serdar Atersok.

As panicked friends rushed to help the 24-year-old, the drug-addicted standover man drove away.

At the time Atersok had breached his bail and was already running from the law but he was hellbent on collecting a debt from Knight, who was a drug dealer.

In court the 30-year-old appeared after pleading guilty to manslaughter in front of Justice Lex Lasry - the same judged who had bailed him a month before the Lalor shooting.

In the days before the attack, Atersok had hounded and hunted Knight, asking friends where he was while calling and texting him constantly.

In one text Atersok wrote: "Real men keep their word buddy... if you meet you're sweet... if you don't I'll come find you."

Eventually Atersok did come and find him, pointing a rifle out of a passenger window on New Year's Eve 2015 and firing as Knight stood next to a car with a two-year-old child inside.

In a victim impact statement Knight's mother was scathing of police at the scene.

"Why didn't they provide CPR?" she said. "Why weren't they fighting for his life?"

Atersok has expressed remorse, but Justice Lex Lasry expressed concern about his ability to rehabilitate.