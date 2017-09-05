'I feel sick': Passengers run from tram as it 'explodes' in Melbourne

A tram has burst into flames in Melbourne forcing terrified passengers to flee.

Shaken witnesses reported seeing flames after loud explosions from the tram just after 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

The incident was caused by overhead wires falling on top of the tram near the Toorak Road and St Kilda Road intersection which then caused the tram to 'explode'.

“Oh my God, I feel sick! It was terrible,” witness, Kate, told Melbourne's 3AW radio station.

“People were trying to get off, and then it exploded again."

Around 30 people had been evacuated from the tram by the time emergency services arrived.

A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokeswoman said the "situation is under control".

"The tram had overhead lines that came off and caught the tram alight," the spokeswoman told the Herald Sun.

A spokesperson for Yarra Trams said there are no reports of injuries so far.

It is unknown how long it may take to clear the area and have trams up and running again.

Passengers are advised to find alternative means of transport.