Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

'I feel sick': Passengers run from tram as it 'explodes' in Melbourne

Yahoo7

A tram has burst into flames in Melbourne forcing terrified passengers to flee.

Qantas makes history on Australia-UK flight
Timelapse Captures Bushfires in Western Australia
March for Our Lives demonstrations take place around the globe
Whales die after mass stranding in Australia
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
Shaken witnesses reported seeing flames after loud explosions from the tram just after 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

The incident was caused by overhead wires falling on top of the tram near the Toorak Road and St Kilda Road intersection which then caused the tram to 'explode'.

Witnesses reported seeing flames. Source: Twitter / Tim Yen

“Oh my God, I feel sick! It was terrible,” witness, Kate, told Melbourne's 3AW radio station.

“People were trying to get off, and then it exploded again."

Around 30 people had been evacuated from the tram by the time emergency services arrived.

A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokeswoman said the "situation is under control".

"The tram had overhead lines that came off and caught the tram alight," the spokeswoman told the Herald Sun.

The trams aren't in operation in the area. Source: Twitter / Tim Yen

A spokesperson for Yarra Trams said there are no reports of injuries so far.

It is unknown how long it may take to clear the area and have trams up and running again.

Passengers are advised to find alternative means of transport.

