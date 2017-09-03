Two men were in critical conditions in Melbourne on Sunday after they were hit by a car while leaving a Father’s Day party.

Dads fight for life after car knocks them flying outside Melbourne Fathers Day party

The friends were at the community event at Broadmeadows when they were collected on a busy road.

Surrounded by flashing lights of emergency services, the two men laid in pools of blood.

Their loved one stood in shock metres away after they watched the pair getting hit by a car.

Vaea Amituanai and Antz Pio both suffered head injuries.

The pair was among dozens of people attending the party.

The party, held by the Samoan Community, ended around midday and large groups of people spilled out of the hall.

“We said goodbye to each other and he was just standing on the footpath getting ready to cross the road and we hear a car speeding down,” a witness said.

It is believed the car struck the men at speed, sending them metres into the air.

The driver, a 20 year old Dallas man, told emergency crews he was on his way home from work and didn’t see the men up ahead.

But witnesses have told 7 News men had been running out onto the road, throwing bottles at passing cars.

“I think they were intoxicated, they were just trying to cross the road, being silly, I don’t know,” Alan Upoko said.

Seconds after the men were struck, police say their friends charged at the driver.

Several partygoers attacked the man while others began hitting his car.

“All hell broke loose,” Maree Piazza said.

“Everybody came out and it sounded like windows were being smashed and there was yelling.”

Both men remain in critical conditions at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.