'Vote no': Backlash over school newsletter's same-sex marriage message

A Melbourne Catholic school is receiving backlash after its newsletter included a note from a local parish priest encouraging people to "vote no" in the same-sex marriage poll.

Fr Joseph Abutu's message was published in the 'St Agatha's Parish News' section of the St Peter’s College Cranbourne e-newsletter on August 30, which was sent out via email.

It read: "Soon you will be receiving ballot papers to vote on ‘same-sex marriage’, I would strongly encourage you to vote NO, to keep marriage between a man and a woman."

One student who asked to remain anonymous spoke with 7 News Online and said she was disappointed by the message and that the newsletter wasn't an appropriate place for it.

"Political stuff shouldn't be in the newsletter."

She said there was a general feeling of disappointment and outrage in the school community.

"Everyone should be able to marry who they want. Major disgust and debate about it," she said.

The student added: "[At] our campus we're pretty accepting of everyone."

St Peter’s College Cranbourne have responded to Seven News Online saying it is committed to the wellbeing and support of all students regardless of personal circumstances.

Part of a statement from the school read: "The current debate on the issue of same sex marriage is one in which it is well known the Catholic Church, through its leadership, has a particular view and that view must be accorded the same right of expression as its opposite view.

"At St Peter's College we support and encourage open debate and understanding of this issue and expect our students, staff and families to discuss and discern with generosity of spirit and clarity of thought.

The statement continued: "No student, staff member or family will ever be disadvantaged or discriminated against because of a personal belief or choice. As a Catholic institution, we maintain the right to present to our community the public stance of the Catholic Church whilst at the same time fully understanding and supporting the right of all to disagree.

"This debate and its outcome, whatever that may be, will not alter the absolute commitment of this College to the support, respect, care and nurturing of all students at all times."

Many have responded to the message in the newsletter via the school's official Facebook page.

One social media user wrote: "Thinking you have the right to deny others' rights is disgusting."

Another said: "Trying to tell people how to vote in your news letter is unethical."