Ten-year-old found unconscious and injured on road makes public plea
Girl, 11, shot in face after argument at Tasmanian Woolies identified

Yahoo7 News /

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with gunshot shot wounds to the face following an argument between her mother and another woman at a Woolworths in Tasmania's north.

The little girl, who has been identified as Phoenix Newitt, was shot as she sat in a car with a woman and a boy, police said.

She underwent emergency surgery in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on Wednesday morning to remove bullet fragments from her face, neck, skull and her heart, via her bloodstream.

Phoenix Newitt was shot after she was caught up in a fight between her mother and another woman. Source: 7 News

Her condition was upgraded from critical to serious on Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

Police have since charged a 25-year-old man with grievous bodily harm and recklessly discharging a firearm.

He was arrested late last night at a home in Deloraine after he allegedly discharged a firearm at a parked car around 50 metres from his house.

Police are alleging "a projectile entered the right hand rear passenger side of the vehicle, fragmented and struck the 11-year-old in the right side of her face".

Phoenix is still in hospital following the shocking incident. Photo: 7 News

The woman and the four-year-old boy in the vehicle were said to be unharmed in the shooting that occurred in Stagg Court, Deloraine.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but police believe it was sparked by the earlier argument between the girl’s mother and another woman, believed to be the man's girlfriend, at the supermarket in town.

One woman was also bitten and another suffered cuts to the head.

Tasmania Police Detective Inspector John King said they were unsure of the nature of the dispute.

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the face in Stagg Court in Tasmania's north, police said. Source: Google Maps

Police were called to the Deloraine Medical Centre at about 9pm Tuesday where the girl was undergoing treatment.

She was then taken to Launceston General Hospital before she was flown to Melbourne.

"Thankfully I can say now that recent discussions with the surgeon that the little girl has stablised significantly," Det. Insp. King said.

He said the car contained four people: two adults and two children at the time.

The girl was sitting in the back alongside her four-year-old cousin when she was hit.

Neighbours reported hearing yelling shortly after 9pm last night.

A weapon is yet to be located.

And police say the weapon believed to be used in the incident is possibly a small calibre rifle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

