Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Melbourne barista back-paid $30,000 for dodgy wage rate

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

A Melbourne barista has been back-paid almost $30,000 in wages after the Fair Work watchdog determined the employee had been underpaid.

The coffee maker, who worked at a Campbellfield cafe, north of the city, was back-paid $29,061 after discovering they had been ripped off by up to $5 an hour for three years.

The worker was paid between $17 and $19 an hour instead of $23.74 and did not receive penalty rates on weekends or public holidays, the Fair Work Ombudsman said yesterday.

A Melbourne barista has been back-paid almost $30,000 in unpaid wages and entitlements over three years. Picture: File

The ombudsman also reported a tradesman in Reservoir, in Melbourne's north, was reimbursed $8,595.

Fair Work determined his former employer failed to pay him any annual or long service leave entitlements when he resigned.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James put both businesses on notice and said any future workplace law breaches could lead to a lawsuit.

Ms James said workers also needed to be better informed about their entitlements.

"These breaches resulted from a lack of understanding of workplace laws on the part of the two employers, highlighting the importance of employers getting informed about their workplace obligations," Ms James said.

