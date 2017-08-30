'Gang of morons': Police on the hunt for bumbling burglars in Melbourne

Police are hunting a gang of bumbling burglars who tried to smash their way through a jewellery store in Melbourne.

Described as a “gang of morons”, the three men in masks and gloves tried to break into a Doncaster East jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

For two minutes the men are seen smashing a glass door with hammers while terrified staff hide in a backroom.

The door withstood about 50 blows but would not break.

Eventually the trio gave up and fled in a dark grey Toyota Camry.

Police are yet to catch the men.

Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.