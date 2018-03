It's been revealed the man who allegedly mowed down dozens of people in Melbourne's Bourke Street was released on bail after claiming to be a police informer.

Just days before the deadly January rampage that killed six people and injured dozens more, Dimitrious Gargasoulas fronted an out-of-sessions court hearing.

His claim to be a police informer was reportedly a major factor in the decision by the bail justice to free him, News Corp reports.

Gargasoulas is yet to face trial.