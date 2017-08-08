WATCH: Drivers caught on camera in road rage punch attack

Two drivers have been caught on camera punching one another in a road rage attack in front of stunned motorists.

The violent encounter took place at a busy Caroline Springs intersection during peak hour.

A driver towing a trailer moves halfway across an intersection at a red light.

Then he is blocked from entering a right-turning lane by a female driver in front.

A man watching from a car behind had his dashcam rolling as the situation quickly escalated.

Seconds later, after the tradie blares his horn at the car in front, the woman gets out to confront him.

Before the man has time to apologise, the encounter turns physical, with shocked drivers watching on as the pair scrap in the middle of the road.

In disbelief another driver gets out to break up the fight.

"Absolutely disgusting to be honest," the observer said.

"There were a few haymakers being thrown there, and the lady got hit in the ear."

Seven News spoke with the woman involved but she declined to comment on the incident.

She and the witnesses are giving statements to police.

"We haven't yet identified the male, we'd like him to contact police and get his side of what happened," Victoria Police senior sergeant Jason Dolman said,

The dashcam footage will form part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.