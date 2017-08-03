Thugs rip wedding ring from finger of 'shattered' Vietnam war veteran

A Vietnam War veteran is living in fear after he had his his wedding ring ripped from his finger in a callous robbery while he was stuck on his mobility scooter.

Melbourne thugs rip wedding ring off Vietname war veteran

Barry Morris-Shaoul had just taken his therapy dog down to Rosebud Foreshore in Melbourne when he was accosted by two thugs.

“I just went to pull out my lighter, to give him a light, and this other guy suddenly said now stay calm and this will be over in a few minutes,” he told 7 News.

Holding a piece of pipe, the men threatened to bash Barry before stealing his phone, keys, watch and wedding ring.

In a final twisted blow, Barry was told to turn his back as the men ran off.

Without the keys to his scooter, he was forced to limp up the road to find help.

As police sift through CCTV footage for any sign of the thugs, Barry’s son Lee returned to the walking track to search for his father’s possessions.

"It’s despicable, it doesn't get much lower than that in my opinion,” Victoria Police Senior Constable Paul Smith said.

While Barry wasn't physically hurt, the attack left a deep emotional scar, bringing back traumatic memories from his time in Vietnam.

“It makes me scared, those of us who served overseas are watchful anyway its going to be even worse now,” Barry added.

Police are hunting two men aged in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers.

