Trapped rider breaks own ribs to survive hit-and-run

A motorcyclist who was deliberately rammed and left for dead during a frightening road rage attack was forced to break his own ribs to survive.

Trapped motorcyclist broke his own ribs to survive horror hit and run

Nursing broken ribs in hospital, Johny Arkisian says he can’t believe he's alive and able to hug his young son.

The 46-year-old claims a motorist chased him across three lanes before he was eventually run down.

“He accelerated and just all I know is he hit me in the back,” Mr Arkisian told 7 News.

“Ten times I nearly passed out and I was like trying to put my helmet down and trying to breathe.”

Pinned underneath the Audi, the Melbourne dad said he was was covered in hot oil and leaking fuel, unable to breathe with his iPhone charger crushing his chest.

In a desperate bid for oxygen Johnny did the unthinkable.

“I just grabbed under the car and just twisted and broke my own ribs,” he added.

As his family friends try to comprehend what took place, the experienced motorcycle racer said it was his protective gear that saved his life.

“As far as we can tell he was hit intentionally,” his friend Daniel told 7 News.

Doctors now say it will take around six weeks for Mr Arkisian’s injuries to heal, while he is hoping he can still race in the Moto GP in October.

“Very lucky. Thank god I can still hug my son and my wife,” he added.

Police are still investigating the incident.