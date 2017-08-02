Hitman targets mum who gave evidence against gangster son

The mother of a thug who shot a policeman believes the infamous "Prisoners of War" gang took out a contract on her life.

Leonie Stuart was lucky to survive what she suspects was a revenge attack for giving evidence against her son.

She was shot by a hitman on her doorstep with one bullet that only narrowly missed her heart.

"All I could see was this red laser light, and then next minute all I heard was a big echo noise," she said.

The 52-year-old believes her son, Rodney Phillips, is the reason she was targeted.

Phillips is a member of the feared Prisoners of War jailhouse gang, led by Matthew Johnson, the man who killed Carl Williams.

Phillips carried out a number of shootings and firebombings targeting the Williams family, motivated by his allegiance to the gang.

"I was very honest about stuff that I knew," she said.

"Someone might have took it into their own hands behind his back."

Armed Crime detectives believe they are just one call away from solving the case.

They want to speak to the people who saw a grey 4WD and a motorbike in the area after the shooting.

"If this offence is connected in any way with previous court matters, it really strikes at the heart of the criminal justice system," Detective Inspector Stephen Clark said.

Despite her brush with death, Leonie doesn't want to believe her own son could be involved in her attempted murder.

"I can't blame him because deep down I love him to bits," she said.

"I don't respect what he's done in his past, but I do love him."