Now we're all going to Bonnie Doon: Kerrigan's holiday castle for rent

If the only thing you like more than serenity is the sound of a two stroke engine on full throttle, then your holiday plans are set.

Shortly after the news that the fictitious Kerrigan family's famed Melbourne castle was going up for sale, their holiday home at Bonnie Doon is now up for grabs too.

But there's no fear developers will get their claws on Daryl, Dale, Sal, Tracey and Con's (and Wayne's, when he gets out) beloved Lake Eildon getaway.

It's new owners have put it up for rent on Airbnb and, you're not dreaming, it's $201 a night for your whole clan.

"Come for Lake Eildon its across the road and waiting for those who like to fish or participate in water sports," the posting reads.

"Came (sic) for the markets in mansfield. Came to cycle the train trail.

"Came (sic) for the Serenity or the Smell Of The Two Stroke or the Vibe."

It appears few details have been spared.

A pool room has been added out the back, and under the famous gum tree hangs a boxing bag, just like the one Eric Bana used to whack.

With the new additions, it sleeps eight.

Realestate.com.au reports the Bonnie Doon "Castle House" came under new ownership last year, with the new keyholder renovating it and firing up the bug zapper for paying guests.

She told the site she'd like to see similar treatment for the Strathmore home Bud Tingwill and Dennis Denuto fought for through the High Court in the 1997 classic Aussie comedy.

“I think it does belong to the people,” she said.

“Put it this way, if nobody else wants it, I don’t want to see it demolished.”

Vendors suggest the Melbourne property is likely to go to homeowners, rather than landlords.