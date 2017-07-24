News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Now we're all going to Bonnie Doon: Kerrigan's holiday castle for rent

Yahoo News /

If the only thing you like more than serenity is the sound of a two stroke engine on full throttle, then your holiday plans are set.

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Ireland on red alert weather warning
1:29

Ireland on red alert weather warning
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
Pressure on UK's May after opposition Brexit pledge
1:45

Pressure on UK's May after opposition Brexit pledge
Priests have a snowball fight at the Vatican
0:45

Priests have a snowball fight at the Vatican
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
Prince Andrew “overjoyed” at the news of Eugenie engagement
0:57

Prince Andrew “overjoyed” at the news of Eugenie engagement
0105_0600_news-Homeless
2:03

Local councilor seeks to remove homeless from outside Windsor Castle
1005_1800_qld_shack
1:15

Million dollar shack on Gold Coast up for sale
Victims React To Priest’s Release From Prison
1:49

Victims React To Priest’s Release From Prison
 

Shortly after the news that the fictitious Kerrigan family's famed Melbourne castle was going up for sale, their holiday home at Bonnie Doon is now up for grabs too.

But there's no fear developers will get their claws on Daryl, Dale, Sal, Tracey and Con's (and Wayne's, when he gets out) beloved Lake Eildon getaway.

It's new owners have put it up for rent on Airbnb and, you're not dreaming, it's $201 a night for your whole clan.

How's the serenity? Photo: Airbnb

"Come for Lake Eildon its across the road and waiting for those who like to fish or participate in water sports," the posting reads.

"Came (sic) for the markets in mansfield. Came to cycle the train trail.

"Came (sic) for the Serenity or the Smell Of The Two Stroke or the Vibe."

Daryl (Michael Caton) and Dale (Stephen Currie) open up the two stroke motor. Photo: Airbnb

It appears few details have been spared.

A pool room has been added out the back, and under the famous gum tree hangs a boxing bag, just like the one Eric Bana used to whack.

With the new additions, it sleeps eight.

Realestate.com.au reports the Bonnie Doon "Castle House" came under new ownership last year, with the new keyholder renovating it and firing up the bug zapper for paying guests.

It may be the only holiday rental in the world using high voltage power lines as a selling point. Photo: Airbnb

She told the site she'd like to see similar treatment for the Strathmore home Bud Tingwill and Dennis Denuto fought for through the High Court in the 1997 classic Aussie comedy.

“I think it does belong to the people,” she said.

“Put it this way, if nobody else wants it, I don’t want to see it demolished.”

Vendors suggest the Melbourne property is likely to go to homeowners, rather than landlords.

Back To Top