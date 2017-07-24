News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony
"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony

Shot comic book swingers set to sue Victoria Police

Yahoo7 News /

A couple shot at a private swingers party dressed as comic book villains are set to sue Victoria Police.

0414_1800_vic_comedian
0:16

Comedian attacked in Melbourne CBD
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
0303_1800_sa_libs
1:31

Liberal leader denies million dollar donation from businesswoman
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
Bill Kristol on Trump and the future of conservatism
19:19

Bill Kristol on Trump and the future of conservatism
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0128_0700_nat_bourkest
0:33

Bourke St victims still fighting for life
0420_1130_nat_onepunch
1:42

Father charged over teen's one-punch death
0704_1130_nat_rudd
1:57

Rudd to visit Indonesia
 

Police shot a man dressed as the Joker from Batman, with a replica gun, and a woman in a Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad costume at Inflation nightclub in Melbourne at 3am earlier this month.

Officers said the man pulled a handgun on them, but nightclub owner Martha Tsamis said he was not holding it at the time, but was instead engaged in a sexual act with his partner, The Age reported.

Lawyers acting for Dale Ewins, 35, and Zita Sukys, 37, will claim police were aware Mr Ewins was in possession of a toy gun and are seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to Fairfax.

Dale Ewins and Zita Sukys are set to sue Victoria Police. Source: Facebook

Arnold Thomas & Becker partner Kim Price said Victoria Police “believed it was appropriate to storm the venue” with about 10 officers and “within 32 seconds, start shooting our clients”.

He said Mr Ewins and Ms Sukys would be seeking damages for pain and suffering, loss of earnings and medical expenses.

"They are also claiming aggravated and exemplary damages due to the conduct of Victoria Police," Mr Price said.

According to Mr Ewins’ lawyer he was shot “multiple times in his back” before he was Tasered and assaulted by police.

The couple dressed as the Joker and Harley Quinn, but it was the fake gun that drew the attention of police. Source: 7 News

He also reportedly had to have several operations to reconstruct his shoulder and underwent emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel.

His partner is reportedly recovering from two wounds to her leg.

The nightclub owner confirmed she would also be taking civil action against Victoria Police within weeks.

Civil proceedings will be initiated in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

Police shot a man dressed as the Joker and a woman dressed as Harley Quinn. Photo: 7 News

Back To Top