Mother allegedly dumped in abandoned house in 'suicide pact'

7News /

A family has paid tribute to a loving mother who was murdered before her body was allegedly dumped in an abandoned house in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Family reject suicide pact claim after mother murdered, dumped in abandoned house

Family reject suicide pact claim after mother murdered, dumped in abandoned house

Police had issued a missing persons alert for Ozlem Karakoc and her former boyfriend, Murat Davsanoglu, who has now been charged with her murder after claiming she had died as part of a 'murder-suicide pact'.

Ozlem Karakoc was murdered and her body dumped in an abandoned house. Source: 7 News

Murat Davsanoglu, her former boyfriend, has now been charged with Ozlem's murder. Source: 7 News

The family claims Ozlem's young daughter woke up during the early hours of Friday morning to find her mother missing and raised the alarm.

Her body was found four days later abandoned in a garage at Lalor, leaving behind a daughter that her family said "she was so devoted to".

"She was so devoted to that daughter of hers." Source: 7 News

The divorced mother had recently re-partnered and was looking forward to a happy future.

Her devastated family. Source: 7 News

Now those who loved her most are planning her funeral.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

