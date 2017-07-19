Mother allegedly dumped in abandoned house in 'suicide pact'

A family has paid tribute to a loving mother who was murdered before her body was allegedly dumped in an abandoned house in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Police had issued a missing persons alert for Ozlem Karakoc and her former boyfriend, Murat Davsanoglu, who has now been charged with her murder after claiming she had died as part of a 'murder-suicide pact'.

The family claims Ozlem's young daughter woke up during the early hours of Friday morning to find her mother missing and raised the alarm.

Her body was found four days later abandoned in a garage at Lalor, leaving behind a daughter that her family said "she was so devoted to".

The divorced mother had recently re-partnered and was looking forward to a happy future.

Now those who loved her most are planning her funeral.

