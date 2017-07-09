Gun photo raises new questions in police sex party shooting

A photograph has raised new questions about a police shooting in a Melbourne nightclub.

Photograph raises questions in police nightclub shooting investigation

A man and woman remain in hospital after their encounter with police at an adult party and police are staying silent about the 'weapon' they say they were threatened by.

The photo shows the couple playing with an imitation gun before they were shot by police, but the force won't confirm that the gun is a fake.

Supt Philip Green from Victoria Police said, "The Inflation incident will be, or is, and will remain subject to a full formal investigation and report and that will take its course and I have no further comment on that."

Dale Ewins and Zita Sukys went to the sex party as a couple.

It is claimed that an ex partner of Ewins was also there and called triple zero to report that he was armed with a gun.

But those connected with the Inflation nightclub insist that staff were aware that it was a fake and that information was passed onto police.

Investigators will seek to identify the length of time from when members of the critical incident response team entered the first floor of the nightclub and when the couple was shot.

It is understood that police have seized the mobile phones of both Dale Ewins and Zita Sukys.

There was a delay in some of their loved ones being told about the shooting.

Zita's father says that he's had no official contact and that he found out via a friend of his daughter.

Ms Sukys, 37, is a mother of two who also has a full time job.

Mr Ewins, 35, works in the hospitality industry and has a young child.

Both remain in hospital in stable conditions.