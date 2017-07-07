WATCH: Suspected Melbourne thief dragged from car at gunpoint

A dramatic roadside arrest has been caught on camera as a police officer pulled a gun on a driver in Melbourne.

The footage was captured by another motorist as a police officer and a driver engaged in a tense stand-off in Pakenham.

The man was eventually dragged from the car on Racecourse Road, about 60km south-east of Melbourne, around 11am on Thursday morning.

The car is believed to have been stolen during a burglary in Beaconsfield Upper on Thursday.

The motorist who captured the dramatic arrest said his car was nearly clipped by the ute as it tried to avoid police.

He said he could hear the police officer yelling at the man to take his keys out of the ignition.

Two motorbikes were strapped to the back of the ute.

The arrested driver is believed to be in his 20s and he was accompanied by a woman when he was stopped by police.

A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed police were investigating a burglary in Stoney Creek Rd.