A woman pushing a pram along the street has helped herself to a pair of sneakers on a stranger's front door step.

WATCH: Woman steals shoes from stranger's door step

The theft happened in broad daylight, in Lynbrook in Melbourne's south-east.

The shocked home owner posted her security video on Facebook.

The woman can be seen walking with a friend, a pram, and a dog when she spots the shoes and makes a run for it.

Hours after the footage was posted on social media, the Nike shoes were returned and the thief apologised.