Ugly scenes as hit and run killer's supporters lash out after sentencing

Ugly scenes erupted outside a Geelong court when supporters of hit-run killer Bradley Azzopardi turned violent moments after he was jailed.

Hit-run cyclist killer's supporters lash out after sentencing

Friends of Bradley Azzopardi wrestled with journalists and photographers outside the court.

Inside, Azzopardi showed no emotion as he was sentenced to a minimum of six years and nine months jail over the hit-run death of cyclist Gordon Ibbs on Mother's Day in 2015.

Leaving court, the grieving family of Gordon Ibbs was too distraught to speak, but his killer's supporters had no such qualms.

A husband and father, Ibbs was riding his bike in Geelong when the 26-year-old mowed him down and didn't look back.

The court heard Azzopardi torched his car and laid low for months until he was finally arrested outside court before an appearance on other offences.

On sentencing, the judge condemned his behaviour, saying he knew his licence was disqualified and his eyesight was too poor for him to be behind the wheel.

"However, you put your selfish desire to drive above the safety of other road users," the judge said.

The judge went on to describe his actions afterwards as reprehensible: "You simply kept driving, not stopping, as any other decent person would do."

Mr Ibbs' family wept as the court was told of the devastating toll his death has had.

In losing her beloved husband, Margaret Ibbs also lost her carer, and as a consequence, her home, pets and everything she held dear.

But despite her grief and her loss, the court heard she has forgiven Azzopardi, and wishes him peace and happiness after all of this is over.

True to his tattoo, Azzopardi made no comment as he was led away.

His only gesture was a wink to his supporters.

