News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

PICTURED: Horrific injuries to Victorian hunter gored by bull he thought was a cow

Yahoo7 News /

A Victorian man who set out on a hunting trip with mates to ‘fill their freezers’ has been brutally gored by a bull after mistaking it for a cow.

0805_1800_nsw_dj
1:18

Australia’s oldest department store to close headquarters
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
1:07

Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
0301_1800_nsw_jail
0:24

Work on Goulburn's terrorist jail begins
0301_tms_markle
2:50

Meghan Markle joins royals in first speaking event
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0223_1800_SYD-Harry
1:09

British police treating threat to Meghan Markle as race-motivated
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
0209_0500_nat_saheat
2:23

Customers 'outraged' after power cut during heat wave
0425_1800_sa_sharks
1:08

Aussie Olympic sensation swims with the sharks
 

Charles Brown was building a medical centre in Numbulwar, Northern Territory, when he set out on a hunting trip that would nearly claim his life.

After spotting what they thought was a wild cow, Mr Brown’s mate fired four bullets before the wounded beast ran away.

Determined to put the bull out of his misery, Mr Brown then fired a further four bullets into its head.

Mr Brown thought he was hunting a cow when he fired four bullets into it. Source: Facebook

The bull reared its head and rammed Mr Brown, puncturing his bowel, butt cheek and inflicting further damage to his pelvis and tail bone. Source: Facebook

Before succumbing to his wounds, the bull reared its head and rammed Mr Brown, puncturing his bowel, butt cheek and inflicting further damage to his pelvis and tail bone.

'The bull lifted me up by the horn and threw me three or four metres away, puncturing my left butt cheek, peeking my pelvis, tail bone and puncturing my bowel,' he wrote on a crowdfunding page.

“Then came over to finish me off, putting another hole in and tearing open the back of my arm and trampling me.'

“I got up, grabbed my a*** then looked down and could see blood and s*** everywhere,” he said.

Charles Brown was building a medical centre in Numbulwar, Northern Territory, when he set out on a hunting trip that would nearly claim his life.

So isolated, the young Victorian said he thought his days were numbered during a two-hour car trip back to the nearest hunting camp.

“I was getting cold and starting to feel a lot more pain, so I asked (my friend) to get his phone out and write a few words to my family and friends in case I didn't make it,” he added.

It would take a further two hours for a friend to reach a mobile phone to call an ambulance and another four hours for the ambulance to actually reach him.

Fast forward five months and Brown is still undergoing rigorous treatments for his wounds.

He has now started a crowdfunding campaign to bring his car back from the Northern Territory to Victoria so he can sell it to cover mounting medical costs.


Back To Top