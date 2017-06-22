PICTURED: Horrific injuries to Victorian hunter gored by bull he thought was a cow

A Victorian man who set out on a hunting trip with mates to ‘fill their freezers’ has been brutally gored by a bull after mistaking it for a cow.

Charles Brown was building a medical centre in Numbulwar, Northern Territory, when he set out on a hunting trip that would nearly claim his life.

After spotting what they thought was a wild cow, Mr Brown’s mate fired four bullets before the wounded beast ran away.

Determined to put the bull out of his misery, Mr Brown then fired a further four bullets into its head.

Before succumbing to his wounds, the bull reared its head and rammed Mr Brown, puncturing his bowel, butt cheek and inflicting further damage to his pelvis and tail bone.

'The bull lifted me up by the horn and threw me three or four metres away, puncturing my left butt cheek, peeking my pelvis, tail bone and puncturing my bowel,' he wrote on a crowdfunding page.

“Then came over to finish me off, putting another hole in and tearing open the back of my arm and trampling me.'

“I got up, grabbed my a*** then looked down and could see blood and s*** everywhere,” he said.

So isolated, the young Victorian said he thought his days were numbered during a two-hour car trip back to the nearest hunting camp.

“I was getting cold and starting to feel a lot more pain, so I asked (my friend) to get his phone out and write a few words to my family and friends in case I didn't make it,” he added.

It would take a further two hours for a friend to reach a mobile phone to call an ambulance and another four hours for the ambulance to actually reach him.

Fast forward five months and Brown is still undergoing rigorous treatments for his wounds.

He has now started a crowdfunding campaign to bring his car back from the Northern Territory to Victoria so he can sell it to cover mounting medical costs.