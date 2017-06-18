News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teenager saves entire family from ferocious house fire
Teenager saves his entire family from ferocious house fire

'I thought I would die': Thieves threatened grandmother with knife

Yahoo7 News /

A grandmother won't be returning to work after thieves held a knife to her chest and robbed her convenience store in Melbourne.

Cowardly thieves scare, rob grandmother in Melbourne

Cowardly thieves scare, rob grandmother in Melbourne

Mary Lakkis said she thought she was going to die on Saturday night after the 63-year-old was attacked at her family’s Werribee business.

The thugs, wearing masks and white gloves, jumped the counter before making a beeline for Ms Lakkis in her backroom.

One man held a knife toward her as the other men robbed the store.

Ms Lakkis simulates a thief holding a knife to her chest. Source: 7 News

“My chest was very bad,” she said.

“I was shaking for like six hours. I couldn’t breathe.”

One of the men is heard yelling on the CCTV footage, “Give me all your money.”

The men managed to get away with cigarettes and the day’s takings from the till.

The thieves go through the till. Source: 7 News

The family said it’s the first time they’ve been robbed at their business, which has been open for 19 years.

In three weeks the Lakkis family was planning on closing the store.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ms Lakkis said she thought she was going to die. Source: 7 News

Back To Top