'I thought I would die': Thieves threatened grandmother with knife

A grandmother won't be returning to work after thieves held a knife to her chest and robbed her convenience store in Melbourne.

Cowardly thieves scare, rob grandmother in Melbourne

Mary Lakkis said she thought she was going to die on Saturday night after the 63-year-old was attacked at her family’s Werribee business.

The thugs, wearing masks and white gloves, jumped the counter before making a beeline for Ms Lakkis in her backroom.

One man held a knife toward her as the other men robbed the store.

“My chest was very bad,” she said.

“I was shaking for like six hours. I couldn’t breathe.”

One of the men is heard yelling on the CCTV footage, “Give me all your money.”

The men managed to get away with cigarettes and the day’s takings from the till.

The family said it’s the first time they’ve been robbed at their business, which has been open for 19 years.

In three weeks the Lakkis family was planning on closing the store.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.